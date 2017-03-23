KJAE/Corpus Christi Flips Strait To Classic Country

KJAE/Corpus Christi Flips Strait To C...

CONVERGENT Classic Hits KJAE/CORPUS CHRISTI, TX has made the flip to Classic Country, branding as "MY COUNTRY 107.3," and launching with a commercial-free, all-GEORGE STRAIT weekend. Syndicated morning personalities BIG D & BUBBA debut in mornings beginning MONDAY, MARCH 27th.

