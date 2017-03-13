Kidnapped mom found alive

Kidnapped mom found alive

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Investigators say before the kidnapping, Trevor Summers spoke to his 14-year-old daughter and asked her to leave a window open at her mother Alisa's house so he could get in and talk to her. This Easter will mark the 75th anniversary of the annual Easter Sunrise Passion Play.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Miller coach 3 min True 17
cheating exs (Feb '14) 12 min Lionjudah91 28
Trade 15 min Lionjudah91 4
To Barbi KSAB 1 hr Michelle 4
Michelle Barrera 4 hr Clint 9
palace girls at CC 8 hr Lol 8
Megan Silvas 17 hr Cc guy 1
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,258 • Total comments across all topics: 279,548,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC