Investigators continue to search for attempted abduction suspect
On Monday, the City's water department will begin a weeks-long transition to a new disinfectant. ) This Monday, Corpus Christi water customers may notice a strong chlorine odor in their tap water while the city converts to a new disinfectant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|57 min
|Keepmebusy
|4,256
|Adult Video/Toy/Novelty shops (Nov '13)
|1 hr
|Undercover
|64
|Adult video
|1 hr
|Undercover
|19
|Jessica blake??
|14 hr
|tommyig88
|13
|Bi curious married men (Jun '11)
|14 hr
|Fecceeccefawrvkky
|128
|Looking for a woman for fun
|15 hr
|kinyu
|6
|Where's is all the perks
|16 hr
|David
|6
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC