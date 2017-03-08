Investigator: Suspect in Texas mosque fire feared Muslims

A man suspected of burning down a Texas mosque believed its worshippers were terrorists and may have been looking for other mosques to target, authorities alleged during a hearing pertaining to an unrelated case against the man. Marq Vincent Perez, 25, hasn't been charged in the Jan. 28 fire that destroyed the Islamic center in his hometown of Victoria, a community about 125 miles southwest of Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.