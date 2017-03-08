Investigator: Suspect in Texas mosque...

Investigator: Suspect in Texas mosque fire feared Muslims

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

A man suspected of burning down a Texas mosque believed its worshippers were terrorists and may have been looking for other mosques to target, authorities alleged during a hearing pertaining to an unrelated case against the man. Marq Vincent Perez, 25, hasn't been charged in the Jan. 28 fire that destroyed the Islamic center in his hometown of Victoria, a community about 125 miles southwest of Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 2 hr Wet moon regular 4,290
Jennifer silvas 5 hr Yolodude 1
Bi curious married men (Jun '11) 7 hr Wife train husband 133
DarenTlanksco 7 hr Admire 1
Cathleen Day is a crook attorney 8 hr Day 6
Stupidly in love 14 hr Hate me 5
Valero truck rack Betty the h**ker 15 hr Robert 13
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,412 • Total comments across all topics: 279,473,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC