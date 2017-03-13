Huge catfish caught at Lake Corpus Ch...

Huge catfish caught at Lake Corpus Christi

Lake Corpus Christi State Park : "Check out this catfish caught off of the pier this weekend!" Keep clicking to see the biggest fish that have been caught in the Gulf of Mexico , according to Texas Parks and Wildlife. less Lake Corpus Christi State Park : "Check out this catfish caught off of the pier this weekend!" Keep clicking to see the biggest fish that have been caught in the Gulf of Mexico , according to Texas Parks and ... more The Lochness Monster might just be a legend, but this huge creature caught in South Texas over the weekend is no joke.

