How Selena Quintanilla's Star Power Is Stronger Than Ever 22 Years After Her Death
That's a hard number to wrap our head around; it is as every year passes. On this day, we remember the tragic end to the late singer's life, and we suddenly start to imagine what would've been of her career and what she'd be like if she were here today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taylor Gaydon
|36 min
|Someguy
|8
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|38 min
|Curious
|4,426
|Who caught ET special of the late Selena smh
|1 hr
|South Texas
|1
|palace girls at CC
|3 hr
|Letty
|14
|Channel 3 (Sep '11)
|3 hr
|Cls
|32
|BP Ella
|3 hr
|Pablo
|26
|ts natalie backpage (Jul '15)
|5 hr
|Tannygod
|11
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC