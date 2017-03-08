Heavy storms to drench Texas, Louisia...

Heavy storms to drench Texas, Louisiana through Saturday night

Thunderstorms will soak the I-10 corridor from Texas to Louisiana through Saturday night, leading to potential travel disruptions and flooding. The storms follow heavy thunderstorms on Friday, which dumped nearly 2 inches of rain on Corpus Christi, Texas, and caused flooded roads in the downtown area.

