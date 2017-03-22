Governor Greg Abbott visits Corpus Christi
Governor Greg Abbott was touting the Texas economy during his visit to Corpus Christi Tuesday afternoon. The Governor was here to address an economic policy summit at the Omni Hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swingers
|55 min
|Intrested
|21
|does anyone know if there are checkpoints fromm... (Jul '14)
|57 min
|Hfhchc
|4
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|6 hr
|Jaimie
|4,370
|Wet moon in Mathis
|6 hr
|I enjoy the place
|31
|Nikole Mills (May '15)
|7 hr
|Smh
|410
|m4m (Aug '16)
|13 hr
|Dan
|30
|361 makeup facebook page
|13 hr
|Cujo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC