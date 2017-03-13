Get busted in 1 Texas county over spr...

Get busted in 1 Texas county over spring break and you may not go to jail

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Chron

One Texas jail won't take in spring break party-goers who commit small offenses. Nueces County officials say the jail is full, which means petty crimes and misdemeanors in the popular beach area of Corpus Christi won't result in being locked up during spring break.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michelle Barrera 2 hr Lol 6
palace girls at CC 2 hr Lol 8
Megan Silvas 10 hr Cc guy 1
Nikole Mills (May '15) 11 hr Blueyes 398
Cassandra Hicks 13 hr luke 1
In Defense of Lisa Morris, who abondoned her ch... (Sep '15) 19 hr Lisa Morris 17
Cheetah girls? Hot? Give us the scoop. 21 hr JustAdvice 2
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,752 • Total comments across all topics: 279,542,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC