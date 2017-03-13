Get busted in 1 Texas county over spring break and you may not go to jail
One Texas jail won't take in spring break party-goers who commit small offenses. Nueces County officials say the jail is full, which means petty crimes and misdemeanors in the popular beach area of Corpus Christi won't result in being locked up during spring break.
