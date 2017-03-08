Garcia looking to get back on council
As reported in last week's Countywide, three citizens have announced their intentions to run for seats on the Kenedy city council, and one such challenger has been there before. Lionel Garcia Jr., who is challenging incumbent Walter Chance for the District 5 seat, served on the council from 2007 through 2011.
