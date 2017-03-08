Garcia looking to get back on council

Garcia looking to get back on council

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Countywide

As reported in last week's Countywide, three citizens have announced their intentions to run for seats on the Kenedy city council, and one such challenger has been there before. Lionel Garcia Jr., who is challenging incumbent Walter Chance for the District 5 seat, served on the council from 2007 through 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NewBBCforCC 3 min Hmmm 8
Jennifer silvas 4 hr Once upon a time 2
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 5 hr Bottombimale 4,295
BP nikki 9 hr Interested 5
palace girls at CC 11 hr Aynon1 5
How many Backpage girls are fake or Law Enforce... (Apr '14) 17 hr CCFireFighter 38
Bi curious married men (Jun '11) Sat Wife train husband 133
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,053 • Total comments across all topics: 279,495,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC