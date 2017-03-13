Former teacher indicted for having an...

Former teacher indicted for having an inappropriate relationship with student

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Last month, 31-year-old Brian Sellers appeared at the Corpus Christi Police Headquarters and was approached by a CCPD officer and a CCISD police officer. Sellers told police that he wanted to confess that he had an improper sexual relationship with one of his student, the affidavit continued.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bi curious married men (Jun '11) 1 hr Suxnswllw 134
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 1 hr Suxnswllw 4,318
Looking for some info. 6 hr Chicken coop 16
cheating exs (Feb '14) 9 hr Ras_01 29
palace girls at CC 9 hr Lola 12
Nikole Mills (May '15) 10 hr Nikole Mills 403
Panty meth 14 hr Lady 2
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,401 • Total comments across all topics: 279,636,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC