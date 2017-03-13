Former teacher indicted for having an inappropriate relationship with student
A grand jury indicted a man accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. Last month, 31-year-old Brian Sellers appeared at the Corpus Christi Police Headquarters and was approached by a CCPD officer and a CCISD police officer.
