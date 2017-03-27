Filing deadline for special election

Filing deadline for special election

Monday is the filing deadline for the vacant Corpus Christi mayoral position. Those who wish to be on the ballot must file all of the necessary paperwork with City Hall by close of business, 5 p.m., today.

