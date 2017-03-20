Fiesta de La Flor preparations begin

Fiesta de La Flor preparations begin

In less than four days, the Bay Front will be filled by a stage, a Mercado and thousands of Selena fans from around the state and the world. The prep work has begun for businesses that will cater to the Selena fans who soon will be flooding the city.

