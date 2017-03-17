Federal judge in Texas foster care su...

Federal judge in Texas foster care suit scolds CPS leaders for withholding information

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

The federal judge in a lawsuit over Texas foster care has chided state officials for rebuffing information requests and has vowed to stick to her previously stated timetables for fashioning remedies that will overhaul the current system, two plaintiffs' lawyers said Friday. In her Corpus Christi courtroom on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Janis Graham Jack flashed with irritation over the Department of Family and Protective Services' refusal to supply requested information to her two special masters in the case, the lawyers recounted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cheating exs (Feb '14) 1 min Ras_01 29
palace girls at CC 15 min Lola 12
Nikole Mills (May '15) 1 hr Nikole Mills 403
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 2 hr Shyguy 4,317
Panty meth 5 hr Lady 2
Randy Barrera 7 hr A Memory 1
Card reader at the trade center (Aug '10) 9 hr Lusto 15
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,849 • Total comments across all topics: 279,627,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC