Federal judge in Texas foster care suit scolds CPS leaders for withholding information

The federal judge in a lawsuit over Texas foster care has chided state officials for rebuffing information requests and has vowed to stick to her previously stated timetables for fashioning remedies that will overhaul the current system, two plaintiffs' lawyers said Friday. In her Corpus Christi courtroom on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Janis Graham Jack flashed with irritation over the Department of Family and Protective Services' refusal to supply requested information to her two special masters in the case, the lawyers recounted.

