Federal judge blasts 'at best, unprofessional' behavior...
A federal judge in Manhattan has expressed "grave concerns" about the conduct of a lawyer who drafted an objection to a class-action settlement that was, in the judge's words, "frivolous for a variety of reasons." U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni is the latest judge to criticize Corpus Christi, Texas, lawyer Christopher Bandas, the New York Law Journal reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABA Journal.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Betty Valero truck rack east plant.
|7 min
|Odom owl
|10
|Nikole Mills (May '15)
|8 min
|Odom owl
|393
|Chick's at flint hills
|8 min
|Odom owl
|12
|Country music
|41 min
|Lusto
|2
|Where are the streetwalkers? (Dec '15)
|43 min
|traveling through
|27
|L & F Distributors ( Budweiser ) (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|PDG
|287
|Girl looking.
|3 hr
|upindat9
|11
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC