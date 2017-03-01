Federal judge blasts 'at best, unprofessional' behavior...

Federal judge blasts 'at best, unprof...

A federal judge in Manhattan has expressed "grave concerns" about the conduct of a lawyer who drafted an objection to a class-action settlement that was, in the judge's words, "frivolous for a variety of reasons." U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni is the latest judge to criticize Corpus Christi, Texas, lawyer Christopher Bandas, the New York Law Journal reports.

