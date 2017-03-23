EXCLUSIVE: Go Inside Selena Quintanil...

EXCLUSIVE: Go Inside Selena Quintanilla's Memorial Museum: Bustiers, GRAMMY Gown and Her Porsche

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the late singer's biopic, Selena's sister Suzette invited only ET cameras inside for a special tour of the superstar's memorial museum. "When you walk in through that door, you feel [Selena], you get a sense of who she was, as a person, as an artist," Suzette, 49, explained.

