Early voting locations approved for s...

Early voting locations approved for special election

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

City officials say the Corpus Christi City Council approved early voting polling locations for the special election for mayor seat. The Nueces County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was killed in a rollover crash in Calallen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michelle Barrera 24 min Lol 8
spice up my relationship 46 min Rrr 16
ts natalie backpage (Jul '15) 8 hr Tannygod 4
ts natalie 9 hr Trannywhore 6
dogs non-stop barking, sheep thrown on my roof 10 hr Bill Edwards 3
why do white people smell like wet saliva 11 hr Pedro 1
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 12 hr biguy84 4,403
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,576 • Total comments across all topics: 279,901,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC