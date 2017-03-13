David Way
A former manager at the Crossroads' mental health authority is charged with misappropriating more than $300,000 in state money. The Gulf Bend Center's former associate executive director, David Way, turned himself into the Victoria CountySheriff's Office on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|56 min
|Nancy
|4,324
|Casual hook up
|1 hr
|Him
|1
|Bi curious married men (Jun '11)
|3 hr
|Bandit198079
|136
|Nikole Mills (May '15)
|9 hr
|Seriously
|404
|Looking for some info.
|23 hr
|Chicken coop
|16
|cheating exs (Feb '14)
|Fri
|Ras_01
|29
|palace girls at CC
|Fri
|Lola
|12
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC