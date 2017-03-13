David Way

A former manager at the Crossroads' mental health authority is charged with misappropriating more than $300,000 in state money. The Gulf Bend Center's former associate executive director, David Way, turned himself into the Victoria CountySheriff's Office on Thursday.

