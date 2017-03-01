Dan Rios Returns To Mornings At KNCN ...

Dan Rios Returns To Mornings At KNCN (C101)/Corpus Christi

DAN RIOS has returned to mornings at iHEARTMEDIA Rock KNCN /CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, after an 11-year absence as co-host of THE 2 GUYS IN THE MORNING WITH REX AND RIOS. DAN was previously at the station, where he started his radio career, from 1996 to 2006, moving from evenings to middays to morning drive.

