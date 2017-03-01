Dan Rios Returns To Mornings At KNCN (C101)/Corpus Christi
DAN RIOS has returned to mornings at iHEARTMEDIA Rock KNCN /CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, after an 11-year absence as co-host of THE 2 GUYS IN THE MORNING WITH REX AND RIOS. DAN was previously at the station, where he started his radio career, from 1996 to 2006, moving from evenings to middays to morning drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BP Ella
|32 min
|NotWhatIHeard
|18
|LA tapatia on ayers
|54 min
|JustTalk
|4
|Valero truck rack Betty the h**ker
|1 hr
|Ginger1
|12
|Adult video
|2 hr
|Hispanicbiguy
|22
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|2 hr
|Hispanicbiguy
|4,267
|New Miller coach
|3 hr
|Boom
|1
|Where are the streetwalkers? (Dec '15)
|3 hr
|Lookingforsum
|29
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC