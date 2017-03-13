Crime 7 mins ago 2:14 p.m.Man arrested for assaulting woman on Staples Street
Corpus Christi police arrested a 31-year-old male Monday night after he allegedly assaulted an 18-year-old girl in the 4000 block of South Staples Street. Officers were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. and found the 18-year-old victim.
