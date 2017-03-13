Crime 7 mins ago 11:16 a.m.Help identify robbery suspect, car thief
Corpus Christi police are looking to identify a man suspected in a robbery that occurred around 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, in the 3900 block of Leopard Street. According to police, an 18-year-old man told them he was approached by a male who was soliciting money at the Stripes store at Lantana and Leopard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Miller coach
|4 min
|True
|17
|cheating exs (Feb '14)
|13 min
|Lionjudah91
|28
|Trade
|15 min
|Lionjudah91
|4
|To Barbi KSAB
|1 hr
|Michelle
|4
|Michelle Barrera
|4 hr
|Clint
|9
|palace girls at CC
|8 hr
|Lol
|8
|Megan Silvas
|17 hr
|Cc guy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC