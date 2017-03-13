Crime 7 mins ago 11:16 a.m.Help ident...

Crime 7 mins ago 11:16 a.m.Help identify robbery suspect, car thief

Corpus Christi police are looking to identify a man suspected in a robbery that occurred around 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, in the 3900 block of Leopard Street. According to police, an 18-year-old man told them he was approached by a male who was soliciting money at the Stripes store at Lantana and Leopard.

