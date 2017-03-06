Crime 53 mins ago 10:45 a.m.Police lo...

Crime 53 mins ago 10:45 a.m.Police look to identify suspect from theft that occurred over Christmas

Corpus Christi police are looking to the public for help identifying a man who allegedly stole equipment from a local business over the holidays. According to police, the theft occurred Dec. 23, 2016, in the 700 block of Diamond Cut Drive.

