Crime 53 mins ago 10:45 a.m.Police look to identify suspect from theft that occurred over Christmas
Corpus Christi police are looking to the public for help identifying a man who allegedly stole equipment from a local business over the holidays. According to police, the theft occurred Dec. 23, 2016, in the 700 block of Diamond Cut Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|21 min
|361Luv
|4,276
|Tinker trombley
|22 min
|cc guy
|7
|BP Ella
|1 hr
|actuallyella
|22
|Where are the streetwalkers? (Dec '15)
|2 hr
|qazlopee
|30
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|2 hr
|Tye
|4
|Michelle Barrera
|3 hr
|Move on
|5
|the 411 on the palace girls
|4 hr
|curious1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC