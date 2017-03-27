Crime 48 mins ago 12:44 p.m.Man arrested for taking pictures up a woman's dress
Corpus Christi police arrested a 33-year-old male Monday afternoon for allegedly taking pictures up a female's dress at the HEB Plus in the 5300 block of Saratoga Boulevard. Police said they were dispatched to the HEB just after 2 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of a male filming or taking pictures up a woman's dress.
