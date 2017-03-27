Crime 48 mins ago 12:44 p.m.Man arres...

Crime 48 mins ago 12:44 p.m.Man arrested for taking pictures up a woman's dress

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KIII

Corpus Christi police arrested a 33-year-old male Monday afternoon for allegedly taking pictures up a female's dress at the HEB Plus in the 5300 block of Saratoga Boulevard. Police said they were dispatched to the HEB just after 2 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of a male filming or taking pictures up a woman's dress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michelle Barrera 24 min Mariah 19
Looking for Swinging couples 31 min Pete 14
News Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on the first day of the... 1 hr LegislaturePhart 1
Linda 3 hr I wNt you 1
horrible stalking by neighbors, brutal threats ... 3 hr Cool White Guy 96
ts natalie backpage (Jul '15) 3 hr Trippzz 7
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 3 hr The One 4,412
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,030 • Total comments across all topics: 279,924,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC