Crime 35 mins ago 5:19 p.m.Surveillance images of attempted kidnapping suspect released
Corpus Christi police have released video and photos of the suspect involved in the March 2 attempted abduction of a woman in the 900 block of Carmel Parkway. The suspect is described as a large male between six-foot-one and six-foot-four, weighing between 230-270 pounds.
