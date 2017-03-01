Crime 1 hour ago 11:20 a.m.Police seek suspected electric toothbrush thief

Corpus Christi police are trying to identify a man who they say stole over $450 in electric toothbrushes during two separate thefts at the Walgreens store in the 5600 block of Saratoga Boulevard. In both thefts, police said the suspect enters the store, goes to the toothbrush section and takes electric toothbrushes valued over $450.

