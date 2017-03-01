Could breakfast tacos be the newest iconic food of Texas?
The breakfast taco may finally get the recognition it deserves - a Texas lawmaker has filed a resolution to make the delicacy the state's official breakfast food. Rep. Stephanie Klick, R-Fort Worth, believes the breakfast taco has reached the ranks of other state favorites like barbecue and chicken-fried steak, and deserves to be designated.
