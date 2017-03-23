Corpus Christi Ballet to dance into Beeville in - Snow White' production
Coastal Ben College Foundation will present a Corpus Christi Ballet production of "Snow White" in the A.C. Jones Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. Ticket prices are $12 for general admission, students/children - $8 and VIP seats for $20. VIP tickets include preferred seating, a cocktail reception and exclusive meet and greet.
