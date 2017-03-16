Continue reading Overhaul of Texas CPS, foster care wins more dollars in Senate, House budgets

Continue reading Overhaul of Texas CP...

A Senate panel tentatively approved a two-year state budget Thursday that would take big steps toward satisfying a federal judge critical of Texas' management of foster children. The Senate's emerging budget would add 382 slots for new Child Protective Services "conservatorship caseworkers," who track foster children, and expand a new model for procuring beds and therapies for the often-traumatized youngsters to four new regions.

