Consular Outreach Program to Benefit ...

Consular Outreach Program to Benefit Filipinos in RGV

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KRGV

WESLACO Filipinos in the Rio Grande Valley need to travel hundreds of miles for simple consulate services. However, the Philippine Consulate will soon be coming to them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Swinging couples 1 hr Pete 22
ts natalie backpage (Jul '15) 5 hr TS Lover 9
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 10 hr Impressed 4,418
Michelle barrera 14 hr Smfh 4
Taylor Gaydon 16 hr Taytay 3
Erik Tunchez 18 hr Sara 1
News Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on the first day of the... Thu LegislaturePhart 1
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,591 • Total comments across all topics: 279,948,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC