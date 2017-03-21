City council votes to de-annex land in Chapman Ranch area
The City of Corpus Christi is losing some land as the council voted to de-annex land in the Chapman Ranch Area.However, leaders are focused on the size of the wind turbines, and they approved an agreement that will limit the way they're built on that land. The City of Corpus Christi is losing some land as the council voted to de-annex land in the Chapman Ranch Area.
