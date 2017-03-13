Cities gone wild: Ita s time for the ...

Cities gone wild: Ita s time for the Texas Legislature to assert statewide control

16 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Overbearing regulations have driven ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft away from Corpus Christi , Midland , Galveston and Austin . To that point, Gov. Greg Abbott has lamented what he called "a patchwork quilt of bans and rules and regulations that is eroding the Texas model" of economic success.

