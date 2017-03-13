Cities gone wild: Ita s time for the Texas Legislature to assert statewide control
Overbearing regulations have driven ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft away from Corpus Christi , Midland , Galveston and Austin . To that point, Gov. Greg Abbott has lamented what he called "a patchwork quilt of bans and rules and regulations that is eroding the Texas model" of economic success.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|37 min
|Wet moon regular
|4,304
|looking for cHocolate
|57 min
|TheEMK
|5
|Cassandra Hicks
|4 hr
|Texas Pride
|2
|Michelle Barrera
|5 hr
|Ashley
|8
|To Barbi KSAB
|5 hr
|lol whatever
|7
|Sandra Garcia
|7 hr
|Molly
|2
|Stripes
|9 hr
|former employee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC