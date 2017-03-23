CCPD to provide free VIN etching from 1-4 p.m. Thursday Read Story KIII Staff
The Corpus Christi Police Department's Auto Theft Task Force will be providing free VIN etching from 1-4 p.m. Thursday at 15100 Windward Drive. VIN etching is an anti-theft deterrent to motor vehicle theft that involves etching a vehicle's VIN onto every window to reduce the value of a stolen vehicle to thieves.
