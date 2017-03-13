CCPD releases sketch of suspect who attempted to abduct a woman near Carmel Parkway.
Corpus Christi Police continue to search for a suspect involved in an attempted abduction in the Carmel Parkway area earlier this month. Detective Michael Manzano said a forensic artist from Austin met with the victim for approximately three hours to put together the sketch.
