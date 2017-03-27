CCPD: Man charged with kidnapping 32-...

CCPD: Man charged with kidnapping 32-year-old female

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi police officers heard the screams of a 32-year-old woman who was trying to draw their attention early Monday morning. The woman told police that she was being held against her will at a home in the 3200 Block of Ruth Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kate Douglass 42 min HD 1
Panty meth 2 hr Psnty 3
Moving to Corpus Christi (Mar '07) 2 hr CC Dude 130
ts here ready for you 3 hr Assman 19
Jason Lee Moulder 4 hr Old flame 1
horrible stalking by neighbors, brutal threats ... 5 hr JPS69 82
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 5 hr Trip2Corp 4,399
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,406 • Total comments across all topics: 279,868,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC