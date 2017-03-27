CCPD Chief visits KRIS 6 News at Noon

Each month, Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle checks in KRIS 6 News at Noon and this time around, talk turned to police recruiting for the next CCPD Academy and the ongoing efforts of Vector Control to deal with the city's mosquito population. In an official ruling, the 13th court of appeals found Mark Scott eligible to run in Corpus Christi's special election for mayor.

