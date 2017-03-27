CCPD Chief visits KRIS 6 News at Noon
Each month, Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle checks in KRIS 6 News at Noon and this time around, talk turned to police recruiting for the next CCPD Academy and the ongoing efforts of Vector Control to deal with the city's mosquito population. In an official ruling, the 13th court of appeals found Mark Scott eligible to run in Corpus Christi's special election for mayor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Barrera
|24 min
|Mariah
|19
|Looking for Swinging couples
|30 min
|Pete
|14
|Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on the first day of the...
|1 hr
|LegislaturePhart
|1
|Linda
|3 hr
|I wNt you
|1
|horrible stalking by neighbors, brutal threats ...
|3 hr
|Cool White Guy
|96
|ts natalie backpage (Jul '15)
|3 hr
|Trippzz
|7
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|3 hr
|The One
|4,412
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC