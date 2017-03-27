CCPD Chief visits KRIS 6 News at Noon

CCPD Chief visits KRIS 6 News at Noon

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Each month, Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle checks in KRIS 6 News at Noon and this time around, talk turned to police recruiting for the next CCPD Academy and the ongoing efforts of Vector Control to deal with the city's mosquito population. In an official ruling, the 13th court of appeals found Mark Scott eligible to run in Corpus Christi's special election for mayor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michelle Barrera 24 min Mariah 19
Looking for Swinging couples 30 min Pete 14
News Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on the first day of the... 1 hr LegislaturePhart 1
Linda 3 hr I wNt you 1
horrible stalking by neighbors, brutal threats ... 3 hr Cool White Guy 96
ts natalie backpage (Jul '15) 3 hr Trippzz 7
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 3 hr The One 4,412
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,030 • Total comments across all topics: 279,924,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC