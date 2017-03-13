CCPD Bomb Squad investigates devices found in vehicle Read Story Kiii Staff
The Corpus Christi Police Department blocked off a section of 7th Street between Craig and Morgan streets after a couple of suspicious devices were found inside a vehicle Tuesday afternoon. The ATF received a tip that there were a couple of suspicious devices inside a vehicle on 7th street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stripes
|29 min
|former employee
|2
|Sari the hottie (Mar '14)
|3 hr
|Amor de Rey
|28
|Michelle Barrera
|5 hr
|Lame
|5
|Debbie Alaniz
|5 hr
|Scooter686968
|1
|Trade
|8 hr
|Ext99
|5
|Michelle Barrera
|8 hr
|Hmm
|10
|looking for cHocolate
|9 hr
|TheEMK
|3
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC