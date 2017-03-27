Buckeye Partners plans new Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipeline

Buckeye Partners is planning a new crude oil pipeline from the Permian Basin to Corpus Christi, Tex., as part of a series of potential Texas projects to expand its existing capabilities and create new connectivity throughout the market. BPL says the proposed South Texas Gateway system, with a total capacity of up to 400K bbl/day, would deliver crude oil and condensate to existing the company's existing refining and export facilities in Corpus Christi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.