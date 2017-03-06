Blind Texas boy with rare disorder se...

Blind Texas boy with rare disorder sees clearly for the first time

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Del Mar's workforce training programs, many of them developed in partnership with the industries fueling economic growth in the Coastal Bend , earned praise in a recent issue of Southern Business & Development magazine, which recognizes the College as one of "Texas' Best Community Colleges for Workforce Training." Del Mar's workforce training programs, many of them developed in partnership with the industries fueling economic growth in the Coastal Bend , earned praise in a recent issue of Southern Business & Development magazine, which recognizes the College as one of "Texas' Best Community Colleges for Workforce Training."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BP Ella 2 hr Looking 20
tiffany soli? (Sep '13) 6 hr Haha 5
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 7 hr fiende 4,269
Card reader at the trade center (Aug '10) 7 hr Good to the last ... 12
Michelle Barrera 8 hr Hooker 1
New Miller coach 9 hr goonga galoonga 5
Adult video 10 hr Be careful 23
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,823 • Total comments across all topics: 279,368,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC