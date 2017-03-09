Authorities: Suspect linked to arson ...

Authorities: Suspect linked to arson at Texas mosque

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Weeks after an Islamic Center in Texas went up in flames in a fire blamed arson, authorities say they are investigating a man suspected of burglarizing the mosque. Authorities: Suspect linked to arson at Texas mosque Weeks after an Islamic Center in Texas went up in flames in a fire blamed arson, authorities say they are investigating a man suspected of burglarizing the mosque.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11) 4 hr Willie Granville 5
Krista Rae longoria 11 hr Omg 6
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 15 hr Dan 4,287
Looking for one woman for fun 17 hr Welder 1
Stupidly in love 18 hr Lusto 2
Any women up for some discreet fun Thursday mor... 23 hr corpus78413 22
New Miller coach Thu jack black 16
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Nueces County was issued at March 10 at 9:36AM CST

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,178 • Total comments across all topics: 279,446,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC