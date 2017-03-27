Attorney requests move for mosque fire suspect's case 5 hours from now
Perez's first appearance in federal court is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday at the U.S. Courthouse, 515 Rusk Ave., Houston. The attorney of suspected mosque arsonist Marq Vincent Perez has requested his client's case be moved from Houston to decrease travel time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|25 min
|Straight guy
|4,401
|horrible stalking by neighbors, brutal threats ...
|26 min
|Dan
|84
|Michelle Barrera
|27 min
|Alex
|4
|Looking for Swinging couples
|1 hr
|Pete
|2
|dogs barking started at 1:04, end 1:16, 2:04, 6...
|3 hr
|Cora
|1
|dogs non-stop barking, sheep thrown on my roof
|3 hr
|Cora
|1
|Dr jeffrey johnson
|5 hr
|Concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC