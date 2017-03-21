Attempted kidnapping suspect tries to...

Attempted kidnapping suspect tries to clear name, gets arrested

Police arrest a man suspected in an attempted abduction on Carmel Parkway The kidnapping attempt in that neighborhood was back on March 2nd.31-year old Lyndon Brooks Jackson the second was arrested last night in connection with the incident. The City of Corpus Christi is losing some land as the council voted to de-annex land in the Chapman Ranch Area.

