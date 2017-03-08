Asia's U.S. LNG Fever Going Cold as Buyers Seek Supply Swaps
More Asian LNG buyers are trying to avoid taking the U.S. supplies they signed up for just a few years ago in order to cut shipping costs. GAIL India Ltd. and Indonesia's PT Pertamina are both seeking to trade liquefied natural gas cargoes they are contracted to buy from the U.S. in exchange for supplies shipped from projects closer to home.
