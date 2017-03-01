Apps for the holy season

Apps for the holy season

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

With the Holy Season of Lent underway and Passover on the horizon, there may not be a better time of year than now to take advantage of apps specific to religion and spirituality. Whether wanting to grow your relationship with God or simply explore religion in general, PC Mike Wendland has three great choices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michelle Barrera 19 min Erica 4
Nikole Mills (May '15) 5 hr Wondering 389
Adult video 5 hr Upforit 8
TS Megan 5 hr Badger54 2
Farrin Williams (Jan '16) 7 hr Haha 7
J&G Armadillo 7 hr Innocent until pr... 6
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 9 hr Biguy 4,217
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,574 • Total comments across all topics: 279,246,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC