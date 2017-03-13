Any information leading to the arrest of Estevan Resendez could earn you a cash reward.
Corpus Christi Police would like help from the public to locate a fugitive who has an active warrant for his arrest. Law Enforcement Officers are searching for 21-year-old Estevan Resendez for unlawful carrying of a weapon in prohibited places.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|horrible stalking by neighbors, brutal threats ...
|1 hr
|Go Figure
|24
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|1 hr
|Tame
|4,344
|Women's Feet
|2 hr
|Surprised
|4
|New Miller coach
|2 hr
|True
|22
|Panty meth
|2 hr
|Psnty
|1
|Michelle Barrera
|3 hr
|Lol
|2
|Thank You Sheriff Kaelin
|3 hr
|Ohhh yeaaa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC