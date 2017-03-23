Amber Alert update day 10: Possible SUV sighting in search for Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins
It's now been 10 days since Tennessee investigators confirmed the location of Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins, but more than 100 leads were being pursued today. Among those leads is a possible sighting in Texas, though it has not yet been substantiated or closed by authorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|16 min
|Armyman1id
|4,378
|Mindy Ramos
|23 min
|Truth
|2
|Jessica blake??
|2 hr
|Kristin Amber Dey...
|14
|horrible stalking by neighbors, brutal threats ...
|5 hr
|Honky
|80
|Adult Video/Toy/Novelty shops (Nov '13)
|7 hr
|Tyler
|66
|Michelle Barrera AKA Puts Sucia
|11 hr
|Roast
|6
|420 connections in the cc area (: (Aug '12)
|15 hr
|Atx
|20
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC