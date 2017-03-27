Agricultural Symposium scheduled for ...

Agricultural Symposium scheduled for April 18

The event will be broadcast live via the internet to the participating counties from the Texas A&M Research and Extension Center in Corpus Christi. The symposium is scheduled for Tuesday, April 18, at the Bee County Expo Center meeting room, located at 214 S. FM 351, beginning with registration at 7:30 a.m. A $10 registration fee will be collected and TDA pesticide applicator license holders will be able to obtain two CEU credits in the IPM category.

