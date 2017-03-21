6 Investigates Folo: Selena Foundatio...

6 Investigates Folo: Selena Foundation's tax status remains unresolved

A charity that stands to benefits from Fiesta de la Flor has not resolved its tax-exempt status with the IRS 6 Investigates has reported the Selena Foundation lost its tax-exempt status in May because the charity failed to file paperwork for three years in a row. Nueces County courts are in crisis mode.

