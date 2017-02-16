What you need to know about the massive Oroville Dam emergency in California
California is trying to avert disaster at the tallest dam in the United States. With the possibility of more rain on the way, engineers are working as quickly as possible while evacuees are uncertain when they will be able to return home.
