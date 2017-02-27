What a scandal: List of top fast food takes Whataburger for granted | Buzzworthy
We Texans can get pretty defensive about our state's homegrown fast food treasure, Whataburger. So it's clear as day that the staff at The Ringer made a few errors in regards to its list of the " Top 50 fast food items in America.
